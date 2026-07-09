Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.44. Compugen shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 370,673 shares traded.

Get Compugen alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Compugen from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Compugen to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compugen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGEN

Compugen Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.76.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 million. Compugen had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 47.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 1,077.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,191 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,988 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 176,088 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Compugen by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,304 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. NASDAQ: CGEN is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery company that leverages proprietary computational discovery platforms to identify novel immuno-oncology targets and biomarkers. The company combines large-scale biological datasets with machine learning algorithms to generate and validate new therapeutic and diagnostic candidates. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Compugen also maintains a presence in the United States to support its clinical development and commercial collaborations.

Compugen's predictive discovery engine scans complex biological systems in silico to reveal previously unrecognized pathways and immune checkpoints involved in cancer progression.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Compugen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compugen wasn't on the list.

While Compugen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here