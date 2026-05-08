Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Trading Down 5% - Time to Sell?

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.96. Approximately 160,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 213,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ventum Financial upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$6.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. The stock has a market cap of C$314.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.67.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.69 million during the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3055122 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Computer Modelling Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization. The firm has operations in over 60 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

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