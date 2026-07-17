Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Conagra Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $14.07.

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Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 303,432 shares of the company's stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 110,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Conagra Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and JPMorgan both raised their price targets on Conagra Brands, signaling that some analysts see limited downside or modest upside as the company works through its turnaround. Analyst target raises from UBS and JPMorgan

UBS and JPMorgan both raised their price targets on Conagra Brands, signaling that some analysts see limited downside or modest upside as the company works through its turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Investors are viewing the dividend cut as part of a broader reset: Conagra said the move frees up cash for debt reduction, brand investment, and margin improvement, which could support a longer-term recovery. Why Conagra’s Dividend Cut Could Be the Best Thing for Investors

Investors are viewing the dividend cut as part of a broader reset: Conagra said the move frees up cash for debt reduction, brand investment, and margin improvement, which could support a longer-term recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined a “strategic reset” focused on restoring profitability, simplifying the portfolio, improving supply chain execution, and increasing reinvestment in key brands ahead of fiscal 2027. Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Management outlined a “strategic reset” focused on restoring profitability, simplifying the portfolio, improving supply chain execution, and increasing reinvestment in key brands ahead of fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Conagra reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and operating profit, and its fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.50 came in below Wall Street expectations, reinforcing worries about earnings pressure. Reuters earnings and outlook article

Conagra reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and operating profit, and its fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.50 came in below Wall Street expectations, reinforcing worries about earnings pressure. Negative Sentiment: The company also cut its dividend in half, which highlights cash-flow strain and signals that management is prioritizing balance-sheet repair over shareholder returns in the near term. WSJ dividend and loss article

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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