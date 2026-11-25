Representative Harriet M. Hageman (Republican-Wyoming) recently sold shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). In a filing disclosed on November 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of America stock on August 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT > RBC 4" account.

Representative Harriet M. Hageman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 10/20/2026.

on 10/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 10/20/2026.

on 10/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific NYSE: UNP on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Coca-Cola NYSE: KO on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. NYSE: MRK on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Snowflake NYSE: SNOW on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NYSE: LYB on 10/14/2026.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8%

BAC opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Bank of America by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 40,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,089,000. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 48,877 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,642 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $59.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Key Bank of America News

Investors following BAC have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s strategists warned that investors may be underestimating the risk of a 2027 recession. A weaker economy could pressure loan growth and credit quality, though the warning is a forecast rather than a company-specific development. Article: Bank of America Warns of 2027 Recession Risk

Bank of America’s strategists warned that investors may be underestimating the risk of a 2027 recession. A weaker economy could pressure loan growth and credit quality, though the warning is a forecast rather than a company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action against BAC, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. Separately, an investor investigation alleges weaknesses in anti-money-laundering controls and failure to report more than $5 billion in suspicious transactions. These are allegations, not findings, but could raise legal, regulatory and reputational risks. Article: Investor Action Notice

Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action against BAC, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. Separately, an investor investigation alleges weaknesses in anti-money-laundering controls and failure to report more than $5 billion in suspicious transactions. These are allegations, not findings, but could raise legal, regulatory and reputational risks. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway has continued reducing its long-held BAC stake. The sales may weigh on investor sentiment, although the article cautions that they do not alone determine the stock’s prospects. Article: Berkshire Hathaway Has Sold More Than Half Its Bank of America Shares

About Representative Hageman

Harriet Hageman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hageman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving consumers, businesses, institutional investors and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgages, auto loans and other lending, as well as payment and treasury services. The company also provides investment and wealth management through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, and serves corporate and institutional clients with commercial banking, capital markets, trading and advisory services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report