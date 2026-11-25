Representative Harriet M. Hageman (Republican-Wyoming) recently sold shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO). In a filing disclosed on November 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coca-Cola stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT > IRA" account.

Representative Harriet M. Hageman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 10/20/2026.

on 10/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 10/20/2026.

on 10/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific NYSE: UNP on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. NYSE: MRK on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Snowflake NYSE: SNOW on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NYSE: LYB on 10/14/2026.

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Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $420.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28. Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $67.27 and a 12 month high of $100.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Coca-Cola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.35%.

More Coca-Cola News

Investors following KO have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: The company has raised its dividend for 64 consecutive years, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors. Articles also highlight Coca-Cola’s historically defensive performance during downturns, though that history does not guarantee future results. Dividend outlook

The company has raised its dividend for 64 consecutive years, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors. Articles also highlight Coca-Cola’s historically defensive performance during downturns, though that history does not guarantee future results. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola named David Elkins, currently CFO of Bristol Myers Squibb, as its incoming CFO, effective April 2027. He will succeed John Murphy, who plans to retire. Elkins brings experience at several large companies, but the transition is not immediate. Coca-Cola names David Elkins as next CFO

Coca-Cola named David Elkins, currently CFO of Bristol Myers Squibb, as its incoming CFO, effective April 2027. He will succeed John Murphy, who plans to retire. Elkins brings experience at several large companies, but the transition is not immediate. Negative Sentiment: The European Commission has opened an antitrust investigation into Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, examining whether the bottler restricted rival soft drinks’ access to retail channels. The probe concerns a bottling partner, and no wrongdoing has been established, but it introduces regulatory and reputational risk. EU probes Coca-Cola bottler

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 67,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $6,410,980.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 160,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,226,221.48. The trade was a 29.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 57,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $5,723,551.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,514 shares in the company, valued at $9,891,691.60. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 154,778 shares of company stock worth $15,010,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company's stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $228,827,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $8,975,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 822,722 shares of the company's stock worth $70,820,000 after acquiring an additional 82,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 216,840 shares of the company's stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

About Representative Hageman

Harriet Hageman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hageman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1886, it is best known for Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most recognized soft drink brands. The company owns, licenses, and markets a broad portfolio of beverages, including sparkling soft drinks, water, sports drinks, coffee, tea, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Dasani, smartwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, fairlife, and Costa Coffee, among others.

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