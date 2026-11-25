Representative Harriet M. Hageman (Republican-Wyoming) recently sold shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). In a filing disclosed on November 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT > IRA" account.

Representative Harriet M. Hageman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 10/20/2026.

on 10/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 10/20/2026.

on 10/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific NYSE: UNP on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Coca-Cola NYSE: KO on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. NYSE: MRK on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Snowflake NYSE: SNOW on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NYSE: LYB on 10/14/2026.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.4%

LLY opened at $1,411.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,278.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $850.51 and a one year high of $1,475.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 86.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Anat Hakim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.52, for a total value of $7,012,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,225.24. This trade represents a 54.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,540,400 shares of the company's stock worth $81,009,981,000 after buying an additional 1,046,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,215,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,438,262,000 after buying an additional 605,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $13,522,666,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,209,385 shares of the company's stock worth $8,647,153,000 after purchasing an additional 137,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,461,416 shares of the company's stock worth $6,550,587,000 after purchasing an additional 400,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,610.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,422.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Recent Eli Lilly and Company Headlines

These are some of the LLY headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Credit rating upgraded: Moody’s raised Lilly’s rating to Aa2, citing earnings strength tied to demand for obesity medicines. The upgrade signals confidence in the company’s financial outlook. Article: Eli Lilly earns Moody’s upgrade to Aa2

Moody’s raised Lilly’s rating to Aa2, citing earnings strength tied to demand for obesity medicines. The upgrade signals confidence in the company’s financial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Potential expansion for retatrutide: Reported trial results showed the investigational obesity drug reduced sleep-apnea severity by as much as 60%. If confirmed and ultimately approved, this could broaden the drug’s potential market beyond weight loss; it remains a clinical-stage opportunity. Article: Retatrutide and sleep apnea results

Reported trial results showed the investigational obesity drug reduced sleep-apnea severity by as much as 60%. If confirmed and ultimately approved, this could broaden the drug’s potential market beyond weight loss; it remains a clinical-stage opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: LoQus23 acquisition adds pipeline potential and cost: Lilly agreed to acquire the Huntington’s disease biotech for up to $725 million. Its oral drug candidate could diversify Lilly’s pipeline, but is still early-stage and the deal entails additional spending. Article: Lilly buys Huntington’s drug developer LoQus23

About Representative Hageman

Harriet Hageman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hageman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines for people and animals. Its work spans areas including diabetes and obesity, cancer, immunology, neuroscience and pain management. The company's medicines include treatments for diabetes and obesity, such as Mounjaro and Zepbound, as well as products for cancer and other conditions. Lilly also conducts research into new medicines and invests in the development of treatments across its therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

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