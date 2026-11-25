Representative Harriet M. Hageman (Republican-Wyoming) recently bought shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). In a filing disclosed on November 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Prologis stock on August 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT > IRA" account.

Representative Harriet M. Hageman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 10/20/2026.

on 10/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 10/20/2026.

on 10/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific NYSE: UNP on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Coca-Cola NYSE: KO on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. NYSE: MRK on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Snowflake NYSE: SNOW on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NYSE: LYB on 10/14/2026.

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Prologis Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. Freedom Broker upgraded shares of Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Prologis from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Alfred Kelly, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.97 per share, with a total value of $587,359.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $622,100.66. This trade represents a 1,690.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,440,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 192,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,189,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,380,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Hageman

Harriet Hageman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hageman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis is a global logistics real estate company that owns, develops and operates warehouses, distribution centers and other facilities used to store and move goods. Its properties support customers in industries including retail, manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. The company also provides property management and development services and invests in logistics real estate through investment management platforms. Its facilities are located in major markets across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

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