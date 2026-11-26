Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. NYSE: ROK. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Rockwell Automation stock on November 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST" account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cummins NYSE: CMI on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Accelleron Industries OTCMKTS: ACLLY on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Eaton NYSE: ETN on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 10/23/2026.

on 10/23/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 10/23/2026.

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Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ROK opened at $385.09 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.53 and a 1 year high of $497.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 15.68%. Rockwell Automation's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 15.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 207,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $90,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9,354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus Bulho sold 467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.96, for a total value of $199,390.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $540,958.32. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Blake Moret bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $386.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,285 shares in the company, valued at $38,359,752.60. This represents a 4.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,521 shares of company stock valued at $635,375. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $514.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $470.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald's franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald's franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald's National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Its roots date to 1903, when it was founded as the Compression Rheostat Company. The company provides hardware, software and services that help manufacturers automate and manage industrial operations. Its offerings include control systems, sensors, motor-control products, industrial software and services for optimizing production and maintaining equipment. Its Allen-Bradley and FactoryTalk brands are among its best-known product lines.

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