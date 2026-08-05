Connect Biopharma (CNTB) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $0.1090 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Connect Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Connect Biopharma Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Insider Transactions at Connect Biopharma

In other Connect Biopharma news, Director James Huang bought 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,008,800. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,368 shares of the company's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,337 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Connect Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Connect Biopharma from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody therapies for immune-mediated disorders. Headquartered in Singapore with a research and commercial presence in the United States, the company applies proprietary technology platforms to target novel pathways in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

The company's lead product candidate, CBP-201, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the interleukin-31 receptor, a key mediator of chronic pruritus in conditions such as atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis.

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