ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Argus

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the energy producer's stock. Argus' price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock's previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised ConocoPhillips from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.16.

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ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,488.70. This represents a 56.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 151.0% in the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for ConocoPhillips to $9.65 from $9.35 and raised its FY2027 estimate to $8.25 from $7.85, suggesting improved earnings expectations. Scotiabank estimate update

Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for ConocoPhillips to $9.65 from $9.35 and raised its FY2027 estimate to $8.25 from $7.85, suggesting improved earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets maintained an “outperform” rating on COP, reinforcing the view that analysts still see upside despite trimming their price target to $135 from $140. BMO target update

BMO Capital Markets maintained an “outperform” rating on COP, reinforcing the view that analysts still see upside despite trimming their price target to $135 from $140. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes around COP’s Q1 results, valuation versus Cactus (WHD), and a bullish Seeking Alpha analysis are likely supporting general investor interest, but they do not introduce new company-specific catalysts.

Coverage notes around COP’s Q1 results, valuation versus Cactus (WHD), and a bullish Seeking Alpha analysis are likely supporting general investor interest, but they do not introduce new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Stockholders backed the board, governance, and auditors at the annual meeting, which removes a potential governance overhang but is not a major operating catalyst.

Stockholders backed the board, governance, and auditors at the annual meeting, which removes a potential governance overhang but is not a major operating catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: News that ConocoPhillips may participate in offshore exploration opportunities with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy, including Syria-related offshore gas block review, adds longer-term optionality but is still early-stage and uncertain.

News that ConocoPhillips may participate in offshore exploration opportunities with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy, including Syria-related offshore gas block review, adds longer-term optionality but is still early-stage and uncertain. Negative Sentiment: BMO’s price-target cut from $140 to $135 suggests analysts are a bit less optimistic on near-term upside than before, even though the rating stayed positive.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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