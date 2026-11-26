AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,664.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $3,698.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $3,400.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on AutoZone from $4,023.00 to $3,850.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

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AutoZone Trading Up 1.5%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,407.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,083.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,227.28. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,730.65 and a 52 week high of $3,996.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $56.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $55.51. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.70 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 90.08%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $48.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 170.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 6,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.71, for a total transaction of $22,905,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,576.16. The trade was a 93.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 33,193.5% in the 2nd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,946,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,287,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,576,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, serving do-it-yourself customers as well as professional repair shops. Its products include new and remanufactured parts, maintenance supplies, and accessories for cars, sport utility vehicles, and light trucks. The company also offers services such as battery testing and tool-loan programs at many stores. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company operates stores in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

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