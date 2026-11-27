Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCEL shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Avita Medical from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Avita Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Avita Medical from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avita Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

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Avita Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Avita Medical stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Avita Medical has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $497.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avita Medical will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avita Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avita Medical by 107.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 362,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avita Medical during the second quarter worth about $2,333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avita Medical by 247.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,595 shares of the company's stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189,858 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avita Medical by 71.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 148,931 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Avita Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company's stock.

Avita Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company focused on treatments for skin restoration. Its flagship technology, the RECELL System, enables clinicians to use a small sample of a patient's healthy skin to prepare a suspension of skin cells for application to wounds. The company's RECELL products are used in the treatment of burns and certain other skin injuries, including full-thickness skin defects. The approach is intended to support wound coverage while reducing the amount of donor skin needed compared with conventional skin-grafting procedures.

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