Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.07.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Biogen to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

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Biogen Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BIIB opened at $264.27 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $240.49 and its 200 day moving average is $208.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen has a 12-month low of $160.36 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Biogen had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 830.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,622,812 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,860,361,000 after acquiring an additional 121,934,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,453,878,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,274,304,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,458,781 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $781,269,000 after purchasing an additional 341,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,411 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $566,149,000 after purchasing an additional 95,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines, with a primary focus on neurological diseases. Its work also includes therapies for certain rare and immunological conditions. The company's products include treatments for multiple sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy, as well as Leqembi, an Alzheimer's disease treatment developed and commercialized in collaboration with Eisai. Biogen also works with other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop and bring medicines to market.

Further Reading

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