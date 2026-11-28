Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:BJ opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $890,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,866,735.60. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,200. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 230,036 shares of company stock worth $23,599,372 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.2% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates membership-based warehouse clubs that offer groceries, household essentials, electronics, apparel, furniture and other merchandise. The company also provides services such as fuel sales, optical centers and tire installation, with online shopping and delivery options available in many markets. Founded in 1984 in Medford, Massachusetts, BJ's serves members primarily in the eastern United States. Its warehouse-club model combines bulk and everyday-size products with member-only pricing and services.

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