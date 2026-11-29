Shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

BRCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Black Rock Coffee Bar in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Black Rock Coffee Bar from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Black Rock Coffee Bar from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

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Black Rock Coffee Bar Stock Performance

Shares of BRCB opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Black Rock Coffee Bar has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $536.60 million, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.75 million for the quarter. Black Rock Coffee Bar had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Rock Coffee Bar will post 0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Black Rock Coffee Bar by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 133,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 112,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a specialty coffee company that operates cafés focused on handcrafted beverages and customer service. The company was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. Its menu includes coffee and espresso drinks, teas, blended beverages, energy drinks and food items. Many locations offer drive-through service, alongside in-store ordering. Black Rock Coffee Bar serves customers across several western and southwestern U.S. states, including Oregon, Arizona, Washington, Colorado and Texas.

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