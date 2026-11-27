Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBU. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Community Financial System from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Financial System from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Community Financial System from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Community Financial System in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Community Financial System from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Financial System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Community Financial System by 53.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the bank's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Community Financial System by 15.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,182 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 335,520 shares of the bank's stock worth $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,619 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 47,101 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Community Financial System has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Financial System will post 4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Financial System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Community Financial System's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

About Community Financial System

Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in DeWitt, New York. Its principal subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, and cash management. The company also offers retirement plan administration and employee benefits services, insurance brokerage, and wealth management and investment advisory services through its specialized subsidiaries. Through its banking network, Community Financial System serves customers in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

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