Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

CWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Community West Bancshares to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

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Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $664.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.79 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Community West Bancshares's payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 445,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,817,041.92. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 600,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,701,641.50. This trade represents a 2.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $382,298 in the last ninety days. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 111.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Community West Bancshares by 19.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company's stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a California bank holding company and the parent of Community West Bank. The bank provides commercial and personal banking services, including deposit accounts, cash management, and lending for businesses and individuals. Its lending activities include commercial and commercial real estate loans, agricultural financing, Small Business Administration lending, and residential mortgage loans. Community West Bank serves communities across California's Central Coast and Central Valley.

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