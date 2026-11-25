Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,098.88.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,160.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,200.00 to $1,095.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

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Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,091.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $994.16 and a 200 day moving average of $979.83. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,123.67. The company has a market cap of $483.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $6.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.21. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $95.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

More Costco Wholesale News

Investors following COST have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Franklin Systematic Style Premia added Costco to its portfolio. The report does not specify how much of the fund’s purchases went to COST, but the addition may offer a modest sentiment tailwind. Article: Fund adds Costco

Franklin Systematic Style Premia added Costco to its portfolio. The report does not specify how much of the fund’s purchases went to COST, but the addition may offer a modest sentiment tailwind. Neutral Sentiment: A $30-per-share special dividend, scheduled for early December, puts cash returns in focus. It may appeal to shareholders, though investors are also assessing the payout against Costco’s valuation and cash position. Article: Costco could be overvalued after its special dividend

A $30-per-share special dividend, scheduled for early December, puts cash returns in focus. It may appeal to shareholders, though investors are also assessing the payout against Costco’s valuation and cash position. Negative Sentiment: A valuation analysis argues COST could be about 27% overvalued after its strong run. With the stock trading at a high earnings multiple, valuation concerns could limit upside even if business performance remains solid. Article: Costco valuation analysis

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Sarah Catherine George sold 756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,096.01, for a total transaction of $828,583.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,783.12. The trade was a 19.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.95, for a total value of $975,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,347.10. This represents a 13.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,956 shares of company stock worth $4,873,216. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,226,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 169,645 shares of the retailer's stock worth $154,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA now owns 474 shares of the retailer's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $4,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates membership-based warehouse clubs that offer a broad selection of merchandise at generally low prices. Its products include groceries, fresh foods, appliances, electronics, apparel, furniture, and household goods, as well as its Kirkland Signature private-label line. The company also provides services such as gasoline stations, pharmacies, optical and hearing-aid centers, food courts, and travel offerings. Costco serves members through warehouses and online channels.

Further Reading

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