Shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CryoPort from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price objective on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,655.08. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Hancock sold 74,379 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,503,199.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,540.92. This represents a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CryoPort

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,686 shares of the company's stock worth $44,521,000 after buying an additional 281,945 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CryoPort by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company's stock.

CryoPort Price Performance

CryoPort stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $963.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.89. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $50.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain services for the life sciences industry. Its offerings support the development and commercial distribution of cell and gene therapies, biologics, reproductive medicine products and other temperature-sensitive materials. The company's services include specialized shipping systems and packaging, transportation management, cryogenic storage, shipment monitoring and logistics support. These solutions are designed to help customers maintain required conditions and manage the handling of sensitive materials across clinical and commercial supply chains.

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