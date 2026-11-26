Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the forty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $300.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CFO David Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.25, for a total value of $2,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 368,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,796,163.75. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 44,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $7,493,299.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 432,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,954,127.56. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,050 shares of company stock worth $137,390,351. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,289,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company's stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $158.25 on Thursday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $300.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 222.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Datadog had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides a cloud-based monitoring and security platform that helps organizations observe and manage their technology environments. Its software brings together data from cloud services, servers, databases, applications and other systems to help teams identify and address performance and security issues. Datadog's products include infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, network monitoring, cloud security and incident management tools.

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