Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.12.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dutch Bros from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

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Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 359,284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $16,070,773.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,366,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,127,123.40. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,032,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $46,171,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,366,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,127,123.40. This trade represents a 43.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,044,220 shares of company stock valued at $179,732,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 12.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the company's stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $1,956,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Dutch Bros's quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-through beverage shops under the Dutch Bros Coffee brand. The company serves a range of drinks, including espresso-based coffees, cold brew, its proprietary Blue Rebel energy drinks, teas, lemonades and smoothies, along with a selection of food items. Brothers Dane and Travis Boersma founded Dutch Bros in 1992 as a pushcart espresso business in Grants Pass, Oregon. The company has since grown into a multi-state chain, with locations concentrated in the western United States and expansion into additional U.S. markets.

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