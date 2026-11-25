Shares of Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.07.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

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Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, insider Richard Colburn, III sold 4,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $318,898.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $463,728.93. This trade represents a 40.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $456,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,840. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,341,393. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 61.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2,379.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top Etsy Stories

Investors following ETSY have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Etsy said it would rewrite its AI-related terms after sellers objected to language they feared could allow their work to be used for AI training. Clarifying the policy may help address the backlash, though the revised terms’ impact remains to be seen. Etsy Rewrites AI Training Terms After Sellers Close Shops

Etsy said it would rewrite its AI-related terms after sellers objected to language they feared could allow their work to be used for AI training. Clarifying the policy may help address the backlash, though the revised terms’ impact remains to be seen. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders bought 31,935 Etsy call options on Monday, 383% above typical volume. This points to heightened bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Options traders bought 31,935 Etsy call options on Monday, 383% above typical volume. This points to heightened bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Coverage says some artists have closed or are considering closing their shops over the AI policy, with Etsy alternatives getting renewed attention. Seller departures could weaken Etsy’s distinct inventory and marketplace appeal, while the timing ahead of Small Business Saturday may amplify reputational risks. Etsy Promised to ‘Keep Commerce Human’—Now Creators Are Fleeing Over AI Terms Before Small Business Saturday Etsy alternatives get a fresh look as sellers weigh AI terms

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The stock's 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $6.55. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $692.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates an online marketplace that connects buyers with independent sellers offering distinctive and creative goods. Its platform features products such as handmade items, vintage goods, craft supplies, clothing, jewelry, home décor and art. Founded in 2005 in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has grown into a global marketplace serving buyers and sellers in numerous countries. The company's platform provides sellers with tools to list and promote products, communicate with customers and manage orders, while giving shoppers ways to discover items from small businesses and individual creators.

Further Reading

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