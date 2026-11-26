Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FCF opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.72. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.36 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Commonwealth Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Reske sold 2,250 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $49,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,506,049.58. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,394 shares of company stock valued at $135,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank, the company provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and organizations. Its services include consumer and commercial banking, lending, deposit accounts, cash management, wealth management and trust services. The company also offers insurance and other financial services through affiliated businesses. First Commonwealth serves communities in Pennsylvania and Ohio, with a network of branches and other banking locations across those states.

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