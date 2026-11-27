G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

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G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.67 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $554.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. G-III Apparel Group's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.200-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. G-III Apparel Group's payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 40,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 4,527,675 shares in the company, valued at $126,503,239.50. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $14,963,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $232,832,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a fashion company that designs, sources, markets and distributes apparel and accessories. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, handbags, footwear and other fashion items, sold through wholesale customers, company-operated stores and digital channels. The company works with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Its owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld and Vilebrequin; its licensed and partnered brands have included Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

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