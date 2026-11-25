H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of H2O America from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H2O America from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of H2O America in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of H2O America from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

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H2O America Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of HTO opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. H2O America has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter. H2O America had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Research analysts forecast that H2O America will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. H2O America's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H2O America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of H2O America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H2O America by 44.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in H2O America during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in H2O America by 35.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in H2O America by 76.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H2O America Company Profile

H2O America is a water utility holding company that provides regulated water and wastewater services through its operating subsidiaries. Its services include water supply, treatment and distribution, as well as wastewater collection and treatment in some service areas. The company serves customers in California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas. Its utility operations include San Jose Water Company, Connecticut Water Company, Maine Water Company and Texas Water Company. H2O America was formerly known as SJW Group and adopted its current name in 2025.

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