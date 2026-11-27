Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Freedom Broker set a $4.50 price objective on Holley in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered Holley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $3.00 price target on Holley in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Freedom Capital downgraded Holley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

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Holley Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE HLLY opened at $2.42 on Friday. Holley has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Holley had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $141.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Holley by 927.8% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,456,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 285,382 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 24.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 730,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 142,960 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures and markets performance parts and accessories for the automotive aftermarket. Its products serve enthusiasts and racers who modify, restore or compete with vehicles, including classic cars and modern performance vehicles. The company's offerings include fuel and electronic fuel-injection systems, carburetors, ignition and engine components, intake and exhaust products, transmission and chassis parts, and automotive safety equipment. Its portfolio includes brands such as Holley, MSD, Flowmaster, Hooker, B&M and Simpson.

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