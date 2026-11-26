Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1550 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, SVP Donnell R. White sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,071.39. The trade was a 11.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 12,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,771.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 956,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,038,524.93. This represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 90.7% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Its principal subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company traces its roots to 1866, when P.W. Huntington & Company opened in Columbus. Huntington's offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, business lending, treasury management, wealth management, and investment services.

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