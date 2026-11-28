Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company.

Get Hut 8 alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on HUT

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In related news, Director Mayo Shattuck, III sold 20,000 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,800. The trade was a 18.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 115.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,160,992 shares of the company's stock worth $616,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 16.0% during the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 33,618 shares of the company's stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 4.53. Hut 8 has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $140.80. The firm's fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.70. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 169.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.78 million. Research analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is a North American energy and digital infrastructure company. Its businesses include Bitcoin mining, data center operations and infrastructure services for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads. The company develops and operates facilities and related energy infrastructure, and offers services such as data center hosting and managed infrastructure. Its operations and development activities span the United States and Canada. Hut 8 Corp. was formed through the 2023 business combination of Hut 8 Mining Corp., a Canadian Bitcoin mining company, and US Bitcoin Corp. The combined company broadened its focus beyond mining to include digital infrastructure and energy-related operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hut 8, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hut 8 wasn't on the list.

While Hut 8 currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report