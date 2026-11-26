Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HYPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyperfine from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1.40 price target (down from $1.60) on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

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Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hyperfine by 150.0% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hyperfine by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyperfine by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 56,689 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at $419,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperfine Trading Up 0.0%

Hyperfine stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hyperfine has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 156.42% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyperfine will post -0.30 EPS for the current year.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc. develops portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology for brain imaging. Its Swoop system is a low-field MRI scanner designed to bring imaging to patients at the point of care, including settings where access to conventional MRI equipment may be limited. The Swoop system is designed for use near a patient's bedside and does not require a dedicated MRI suite. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the system in 2020, marking a milestone for the use of portable MRI in clinical care.

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