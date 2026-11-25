IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.64.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IDEX to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $267.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $268.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a "moderate buy" rating and a $283.00 price target for the company.

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IDEX Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $225.60 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $171.10 and a 12-month high of $243.80. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.09. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $951.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,393,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $748,951,000. Amundi grew its stake in IDEX by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,458,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $331,017,000 after buying an additional 239,579 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in IDEX by 101.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,042,703 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $236,641,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IDEX by 215.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,101 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $207,387,000 after buying an additional 746,732 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and technologies used in industrial, life sciences, fire and safety, and other specialized markets. Its offerings include pumps, valves, flow meters and dispensing equipment, as well as components and instruments used in fluidics, medical technology and scientific applications. The company also supplies fire and rescue equipment, including tools and water-handling products. IDEX serves customers around the world through its operating businesses, which sell products for applications ranging from manufacturing and energy to healthcare and emergency response.

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