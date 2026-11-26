Shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut International Seaways from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

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International Seaways Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $126.27.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $483.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.50 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 40.81% and a net margin of 68.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 27.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.05 per share. This represents a $20.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. International Seaways's payout ratio is currently 95.64%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $8,105,866.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,500,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $812,895,778.30. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 10,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $1,019,157.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,984 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,203.20. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 669,240 shares of company stock worth $77,811,118 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in International Seaways by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. is an international owner and operator of oceangoing tanker vessels. The company transports crude oil and refined petroleum products for energy companies and other customers. Its fleet includes crude-oil tankers and product carriers that serve global shipping routes, connecting oil-producing regions with refineries and end markets. International Seaways also uses commercial arrangements such as vessel pools and charter contracts to market its ships. The company became an independent publicly traded business in 2016 after being spun off from Overseas Shipholding Group.

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