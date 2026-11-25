M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

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M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.39 and a 200-day moving average of $224.98. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $187.81 and a 52 week high of $255.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from M&T Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. M&T Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO René Jones sold 19,396 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.35, for a total value of $4,642,432.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,851,949.85. The trade was a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $330,978,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,584,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in M&T Bank by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 523,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $113,853,000 after buying an additional 402,126 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 196,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company's stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a regional financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Founded in 1856 as Manufacturers and Traders Bank, the company operates primarily through M&T Bank and its wealth-management subsidiary, Wilmington Trust. M&T provides retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards, and cash-management services. Through Wilmington Trust and other businesses, it also offers wealth management, trust, investment, and related financial services.

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