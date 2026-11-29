Shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $397.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. Wall Street Zen cut MYR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $363.00 price target on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MYR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MYR Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MYR Group from $445.00 to $393.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

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Institutional Trading of MYR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 169.7% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MYR Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $272.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $281.63 and its 200 day moving average is $335.10. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $503.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.85. MYR Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc. is a specialty contractor that builds, maintains and upgrades electrical infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries, the company serves utility, commercial and industrial customers in the United States and Canada. Its Transmission and Distribution operations work on electric power lines, substations and related systems, including new construction, upgrades, maintenance and storm restoration. The company also provides commercial and industrial electrical contracting, covering the installation and maintenance of electrical systems for facilities such as offices, manufacturing plants and other large buildings.

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