Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NABL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of N-able from $6.00 to $3.75 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of N-able from $3.65 to $5.45 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of N-able from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of N-able from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of N-able from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

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Institutional Trading of N-able

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in N-able by 165.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in N-able by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in N-able by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in N-able by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in N-able by 988.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NABL stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. N-able has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.13 million, a P/E ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. N-able had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $137.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. N-able's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that N-able will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc. develops cloud-based software for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments. Its platform helps customers monitor and manage IT systems, provide remote support, automate routine tasks, and deliver cybersecurity and data-protection services. The company's offerings include network and endpoint management tools, remote access and support, backup and disaster recovery, and email and endpoint security. Its products are designed to help MSPs manage technology environments for businesses of varying sizes.

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