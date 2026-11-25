Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, September 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

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Insider Transactions at Neuronetics

In other news, major shareholder Jorey Chernett sold 2,187,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $2,515,108.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,325,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,424,413.55. This trade represents a 22.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,335,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,146. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $24,102,634. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,551,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,066,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 537,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company's stock.

Neuronetics Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $112.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes noninvasive treatments for certain mental health conditions. Its flagship product is the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, which uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for treating major depressive disorder in adults who have not achieved satisfactory improvement with antidepressant medication. The company also provides treatment-related services and support for clinicians and patients.

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