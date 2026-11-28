Shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Opera from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Opera from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Opera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

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Opera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. Opera has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Opera had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $182.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Opera will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Opera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,118,778 shares of the company's stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Opera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Opera by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,721 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 414.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 41,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Opera by 46.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 427,777 shares of the company's stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company's stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited is a software company best known for developing web browsers for desktop and mobile devices. Its products include Opera, Opera GX, which is designed for gamers, and Opera Mini, a mobile browser built to use less data and work effectively on slower connections. The company also offers digital content and advertising services, including Opera News and advertising solutions for businesses seeking to reach users across its products. Its browser offerings serve users in markets around the world.

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