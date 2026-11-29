Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the forty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Freedom Broker reduced their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are a few of the latest stories about ORCL:

Positive Sentiment: One bullish investor argues Oracle could be worth $133 per share even if its AI contracts produce no revenue, suggesting the established business may provide a valuation cushion. This is an opinion, not a company forecast. Article: Oracle Has Frustrated Me, but Even With Zero AI Revenue the Stock Is Worth $133

One bullish investor argues Oracle could be worth $133 per share even if its AI contracts produce no revenue, suggesting the established business may provide a valuation cushion. This is an opinion, not a company forecast. Negative Sentiment: Reports that HSBC sold loans tied to the Stargate AI project at roughly a 15% discount are raising doubts about the value and financing of data-center debt associated with Oracle. Article: Banks Are Dumping AI Debt

Reports that HSBC sold loans tied to the Stargate AI project at roughly a 15% discount are raising doubts about the value and financing of data-center debt associated with Oracle. Negative Sentiment: AI-sector concerns are adding to the pressure. Michael Burry shared an analysis—not identified as his own work—warning that rising borrowing risks and debt-insurance costs could threaten financing for data-center expansion. Oracle’s heavy AI spending, weaker free cash flow, and reliance on a relatively concentrated group of AI customers are recurring investor concerns. Article: Michael Burry Shares Stark Warning About AI Boom

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Stephen H. Rusckowski purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,096.50. This represents a 6,410.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $399,122.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,762,956.90. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,123. Insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,680,278 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,151,395,000 after buying an additional 123,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,930,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,670,982 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,877,026,000 after acquiring an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,878,184 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,447,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,029,416 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,377,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.34 and a 1-year high of $250.25. The firm has a market cap of $323.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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