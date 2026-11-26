Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Perspective Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

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Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CATX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55,866.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, insider Markus Puhlmann acquired 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 178,542 shares in the company, valued at $149,975.28. This represents a 24.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan Spoor bought 47,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,170.23. This trade represents a 79.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 206,648 shares of company stock valued at $175,414. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,049,999 shares of the company's stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,266 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,642 shares of the company's stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 167,192 shares during the period. Yu Fan purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,401,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,075,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,864,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing targeted alpha-particle therapies for cancer. Its approach combines radioactive lead-212 with molecules designed to bind to specific targets on tumor cells, with the goal of delivering radiation directly to tumors while limiting exposure to surrounding tissue. The company's investigational pipeline includes therapies aimed at cancers such as neuroendocrine tumors and metastatic melanoma. Its programs include compounds designed to target somatostatin receptors and melanocortin 1 receptors.

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