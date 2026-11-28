Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. BTIG Research set a $225.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $146.35 and a 52 week high of $214.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 183.96%. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 93.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 485,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,730,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,313,286 shares of the company's stock worth $4,257,821,000 after buying an additional 4,807,115 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,537 shares of the company's stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,303,570 shares of the company's stock worth $5,400,888,000 after buying an additional 2,810,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International is a global tobacco and nicotine company that develops, manufactures and sells cigarettes and smoke-free products. Its portfolio includes international cigarette brands such as Marlboro, as well as heated tobacco products, nicotine pouches and other alternatives to traditional smoking. The company was part of Altria Group until it became an independent, publicly traded company in 2008. Since then, Philip Morris International has emphasized the development of smoke-free products, including its IQOS heated tobacco platform and ZYN nicotine pouches, which became part of its portfolio through its acquisition of Swedish Match.

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