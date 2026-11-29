Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Polaris from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Polaris alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. Polaris has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Polaris's payout ratio is -73.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $501,360,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,692,541 shares of the company's stock worth $184,306,000 after buying an additional 121,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,714 shares of the company's stock worth $114,924,000 after buying an additional 186,473 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,817,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,606 shares of the company's stock worth $73,250,000 after acquiring an additional 391,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles and related products. Its lineup includes off-road vehicles such as RANGER utility vehicles, RZR side-by-sides and Sportsman all-terrain vehicles, as well as snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle bikes and Slingshot three-wheeled roadsters. The company also has a marine business that makes recreational boats under brands including Bennington, Godfrey and Hurricane. Polaris sells its products through a network of dealers and distributors in North America and other markets around the world.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Polaris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Polaris wasn't on the list.

While Polaris currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report