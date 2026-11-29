Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut Priority Technology from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Priority Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital cut Priority Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.05 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Priority Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTH

Priority Technology Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.74. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 126.19% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $268.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $259.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,235,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at $15,788,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 58,273 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the third quarter valued at $4,680,000. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,615,140. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides payment and financial technology services to businesses, financial institutions and software companies. Its platform supports in-person and online payment acceptance, helping clients manage transactions across different channels. The company also offers tools for accounts payable and receivable, including payment processing and cash-flow management, as well as embedded financial services that software providers can integrate into their products. Priority serves clients primarily in the United States.

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