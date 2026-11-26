Shares of REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ALOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut REalloys from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research assumed coverage on shares of REalloys in a report on Tuesday. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of REalloys in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on REalloys in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

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REalloys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALOY opened at $3.87 on Thursday. REalloys has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $269.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. REalloys had a negative net margin of 6,886.79% and a negative return on equity of 147.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REalloys will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REalloys in the 2nd quarter worth $61,089,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of REalloys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,238,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of REalloys by 44.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,901,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,620 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of REalloys in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of REalloys by 76.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 299,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 129,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company's stock.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc. is a rare earth materials company focused on producing rare earth metals and alloys used in permanent magnets and other advanced applications. Its products support industries including automotive, clean energy, electronics and defense. The company's activities include processing rare earth materials into metal and alloy products for manufacturers. REalloys operates through Less Common Metals, a UK-based rare earth alloy producer, and is working to expand rare earth processing and production capacity in North America.

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