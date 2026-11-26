Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $470.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matheus Bulho sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.14, for a total value of $168,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 867 shares in the company, valued at $364,261.38. This trade represents a 31.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Blake Moret acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $386.36 per share, with a total value of $1,545,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,359,752.60. The trade was a 4.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,521 shares of company stock valued at $635,375. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finivi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $385.09 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $347.53 and a 12-month high of $497.36. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $420.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 15.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Its roots date to 1903, when it was founded as the Compression Rheostat Company. The company provides hardware, software and services that help manufacturers automate and manage industrial operations. Its offerings include control systems, sensors, motor-control products, industrial software and services for optimizing production and maintaining equipment. Its Allen-Bradley and FactoryTalk brands are among its best-known product lines.

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