Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Rollins from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Rollins from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

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Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. Rollins has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 39.43% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Rollins's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1825. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Rollins by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 642 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Rollins

Here are a few of the latest stories about ROL:

Neutral Sentiment: Most of the coverage concerns Brooke Rollins, the U.S. agriculture secretary, and comments on grocery prices or a USDA email dispute. These stories are unrelated to Rollins, Inc.’s pest-control business and provide no clear trading catalyst. Article: Brooke Rollins discusses grocery prices

Most of the coverage concerns Brooke Rollins, the U.S. agriculture secretary, and comments on grocery prices or a USDA email dispute. These stories are unrelated to Rollins, Inc.’s pest-control business and provide no clear trading catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles mention musician Henry Rollins or WWE performer Seth Rollins; neither is connected to the company. Overall, the supplied news offers no evident positive or negative fundamental signal for ROL. Article: WWE RAW recap featuring Seth Rollins

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc. is a global provider of pest and termite control services for residential and commercial customers. Its services include inspections, prevention and treatment for common household and business pests, as well as termite protection, mosquito control and wildlife removal. The company operates through brands including Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense and Clark Pest Control. Founded in 1948, Rollins expanded into pest control with its 1964 acquisition of Orkin, which remains one of its best-known brands.

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