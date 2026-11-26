SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.51.

Several analysts recently commented on SN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $219.10 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SharkNinja news, insider Neil Shah sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total transaction of $8,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 457,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,165,809. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 108.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 36.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Timbuktu Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting SharkNinja

Here are a few of the latest stories about SN:

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SN opened at $232.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $235.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.82.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.44. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company that develops and markets household appliances under its Shark and Ninja brands. Its products are designed for everyday home use and are sold through retail and online channels. The Shark brand is known for floor-care and cleaning products, including vacuums and floor cleaners, as well as home-environment and beauty products. Ninja focuses on kitchen appliances and food-preparation products, such as air fryers, blenders, multicookers, and coffee makers.

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