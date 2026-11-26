Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday.

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Key Headlines Impacting Take-Two Interactive Software

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Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 3.1%

TTWO stock opened at $227.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $183.86 and a 1-year high of $265.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 3.800-4.000 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 5.750-6.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.92, for a total transaction of $67,775.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,289.44. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $98,585.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,445,576.90. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,813 shares of company stock worth $2,624,640. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $4,560,679,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,715,013 shares of the company's stock worth $2,430,750,000 after buying an additional 825,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,932,211 shares of the company's stock worth $608,434,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $599,405,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,493,985 shares of the company's stock worth $492,562,000 after buying an additional 688,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is a global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for console, PC, and mobile platforms. Its business includes creating and distributing games, downloadable content, and related services through its wholly owned labels, including Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The company's portfolio includes franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, Borderlands, and Civilization, along with a range of mobile games. Its titles are sold and played in markets around the world.

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