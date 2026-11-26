Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.50 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Freedom Broker reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Vale alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on VALE

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vale has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.45 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,541,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA increased its position in shares of Vale by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA now owns 33,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,796,222 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $131,367,000 after buying an additional 267,301 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,875 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,484,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A. is a Brazilian mining company and one of the world's major producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key inputs for steelmaking. The company also produces nickel, copper and other minerals used in industries including stainless steel, construction and energy technology. Founded in Brazil in 1942 as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, the company was privatized in 1997 and adopted the name Vale in 2007. Its operations and projects span several countries, with a significant presence in Brazil and activities in regions including Canada and Indonesia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vale wasn't on the list.

While Vale currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report