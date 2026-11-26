Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.86.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $149.00 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $757.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $754.54 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.03%. Wintrust Financial's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 13.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio is 16.87%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Richard Murphy sold 7,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $1,060,837.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,706.62. The trade was a 19.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,580,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,265 shares of the bank's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 115,080 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the bank's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company founded in 1991 and headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through a network of locally operated community banks, it serves individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations, primarily in the Chicago area and surrounding parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. The company offers consumer and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, business and personal loans, cash management and treasury services. Its other businesses provide mortgage lending, wealth management and specialty finance services.

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