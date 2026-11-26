WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$289.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSP shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$219.00 to C$216.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$325.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$280.00 to C$275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$280.00 to C$230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$372.00 to C$369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP

Insider Buying and Selling at WSP Global

In other news, Director Pascale Sourisse purchased 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$184.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,376.08. The trade was a 33.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$189.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$195.33. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$156.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.29 billion for the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP is one of the world's leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms, uniting its multidisciplinary expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 85,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together, they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, mining, and metals sectors.

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