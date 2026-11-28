Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xponential Fitness from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

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Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF opened at $4.56 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $225.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $62.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business's revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 30,046.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 33.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,268 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $225,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness is a franchisor of boutique fitness studios. The company develops and supports fitness brands, with studios offering services such as Pilates, indoor cycling, assisted stretching, rowing, yoga, barre, dance-based workouts, boxing and strength training. Its portfolio includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix, Pure Barre, Rumble and BFT. Xponential's business focuses on franchising and licensing these concepts, while providing franchisees with support such as brand development, training and marketing.

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